Pandemonium As Policeman Allegedly Kills Soldier In Ikorodu

There’s was pandemonium in Ikorodu area of Lagos State Wednesday evening following the reported fatal shooting of a soldier, identified simply as Saheed, by a police officer.





It was gathered that tragic incident occurred at Odoguyon bustop on Wednesday evening, February 15, 2023.





Details of the incident are still sketchy, but multiple reports claim there’s heavy military presence in the area, and gunshots are being heard.





A police station and vehicles have been reportedly set ablaze by angry soldiers.

