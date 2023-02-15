Ogun Police Arrest Buyers Of Murdered CBN Staff's Family Stolen Car

Published:

The Ogun State Police Command says its men have arrested two suspects who allegedly bought the stolen car of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their only son, Oreoluwa, that were killed on New Year’s day in Abeokuta.

The police which paraded three suspects who allegedly killed the couple and their son on Friday, said, it arrested two suspects who bought the stolen vehicle of the victims on Monday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi said the two suspects, Azeez Usman and Owolaja Aanuoluwapo, were arrested at different locations in the state following the confession of the suspects.

He said the suspects told the police that the car was sold to Usman at the rate of N150,000.

He said, “After killing the couple, the suspects got hold of their son, Oreoluwa and their adopted child, Felix Olorunyomi, tied them with rope and put them in the booth of the Hyundai car with which they drove them to Ogun River Bridge at Adigbe area, and threw them into the river.

“The suspects later parked the car somewhere in Oke-Ata area of Abeokuta, but, later contacted Owolaja AanuOluwapo who went there and drove the vehicle to Azeez Usman’s workshop where the car was butchered into pieces and sold in parts.

“Police investigation revealed that the two suspects were duly informed that the car was stolen, but, they went ahead and bought it at the rate of N150,000.”

Oyeyemi, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, had ordered that all the suspects be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

