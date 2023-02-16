Nigerian Army Reacts To Killing Of Soldier By Policeman In Lagos

Published:

MURDER OF A SOLDIER: ANGRY CROWD ATTACKS POLICE STATION





Angry mob at Ogijo Community, a border town between Ogun and Lagos states attacked a Police Station today 15 February 2023 following the death of a soldier who was stabbed to death by a policeman.





The victim confronted the suspect who was not properly dressed and standing very close to the Patrol Vehicle of Operation MESA to confirm his identity. This led to an argument and subsequently, the unfortunate incident. The soldier was immediately rushed to Lagos State Polytechnic Hospital, Odogunyan, for medical attention, but he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The remains of the soldier has been moved to 174 Battalion Medical Centre in Ikorodu. The suspect has also since been arrested and kept in a military custody for his safety and subsequent hand over to Nigeria Police for prosecution.





The angry mob who witnessed the unfortunate incident took advantage of this and attacked Police Station

in the community. Troops have been deployed around the vicinity of all police stations in Ikorodu general area to prevent breakdown of law and order.





The situation is however under control as normalcy has returned to the community.





Lieutenant Colonel *Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni*

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations

81 Division Nigerian Army

