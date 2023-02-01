New FCT Police CP Visits Brigade Of Guards Commander

Published:

As part of efforts geared towards achieving total security of the Federal Capital Territory and it's environs and to ensure continues synergy between the Nigerian Army and the Police, the new Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, CP Sadiq Abubakar today 1st February 2023 paid a working visit to the Commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Aminu Umar in his office at Aguyi ironsi Cantonment Asokoro Abuja.





In his remark, CP Sadiq Abubakar while appreciating the Commander and his Officers for the warm reception noted that his visit to the Brigade was home coming having been trained by a former Guards Brigade Commander, Late Brig Gen Maxwell Kobe and also spent most of his service years in the Federal Capital Territory working hand in hand with officers and personnel of the Brigade.





He stated that his visit was to formally seek the Commander's strategic support to enable the police and other security agencies operating within the Federal Capital Territory succeed against criminal elements that may be tempted to disturb the peace of the citizens especially as the 2023 general elections draws closer.





The FCT Police Commissioner affirmed that Nigeria Police has in the past enjoyed the cordial relationship that has thrive over the years between the Brigade and the Police stressing that Police Command under his watch in the Federal Capital Territory looks forward to a more robust cordial relationship to enable him succeed in his task of securing the Federal Capital and it's environs. The Commissioner was accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Administration ACP Emmanuel Inyang and the Force PR0 Josephine Adeh





Responding, the Commander Guards Brigade Brigadier General Aminu Umar while congratulating the new Federal Capital Territory Police Commissioner on his appointment also thank him for choosing the Brigade as an important point of collaboration to call on.





He assured the New Police Commissioner of the Brigade's total support in the area of operations and strategic collaboration stressing that as the lead agency, the police has continued to play very vital roles in addressing issues of conflict that may be hoodwinked by some unscrupulous elements who seize every opportunity to cause chaos between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.





The Commander assured that Guards Brigade remains steadfast and committed in providing the needed role to ensure that issues of security challenges within the federal Capital Territory and it's environs are given urgent priority when ever they pop up to ensure the safety of all and sundry, particularly resident in the Federal Capital Territory and it environs.





Climax of the visit was the presentation of souvenir by the Commander as well as the visiting Commissioner and group photograph.

