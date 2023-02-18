Naira Swap: Your Action Can Lead To Anarchy .. Festus Keyamo Tells Buhari

Published:

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has disagreed with the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira redesign policy.

Speaking on Friday during a live interview appearance on Channels Television, Keyamo who is also the Official Spokesperson for All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council said Buhari was wrongly advised to disobey the Supreme Court order on the validity of the old naira notes.

He argued that the action taken by Buhari contradicts the order of the Supreme Court and that nobody should be above the law.

It will be recalled President Buhari had on Thursday in a nationwide broadcast, approved the continuous usage of the old 200 naira notes as a legal tender until the 10th of April.

The president stated that the old 200 naira notes will be distributed back into circulation by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He however added that the old N500 and N1,000 are no longer legal tenders.

This is contrary to an earlier order of the Supreme Court on the matter which had directed that all the old notes should remain legal tenders until a final judgment is given in the matter before the apex court.

The development had generated mixed rections and in attempting to absolve himself of the blame, Keyamo during his interview on Friday said he wasn’t part of those who advised Buhari on the matter but if it had been up to him, he would have told the President to fully obey the Supreme Court order and allow the old naira notes remain in circulation beyond February 10 pending a final determination of the suit before the apex court.

