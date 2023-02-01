My Parents Threw Me Away At Birth.. Actress Toyin Abraham Alleges

Published:

Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham in a new interview has unraveled her spirituality and how she hears voices from the unction of the Holy Spirit.





In a chat with , Toyin Abraham disclosed that her parents initially threw her away at birth because she was stillborn, and it took the intervention of a Clergyman to resurrect her.





She said: “I’m extremely spiritual. One of the problems I had back then was that I didn’t listen to myself. I would hear the voice of the Lord, and I would see it in my dreams, but I would still want to follow my flesh.





But ever since I started following the lead of the Holy Spirit, things have drastically changed for me and I’m extremely happy about it. I’m actually dada – those people that naturally have dreadlocks from birth. Since birth, I have been spiritual. My parents told me that I was stillborn so they had to thrœw me away. Then there was a clergyman from Ibadan who came to the hospital and asked about me and I was brought back to life. I was told that I never cried or did anything until the day of my naming ceremony.





It was the moment they named me Oluwatoyin that I started crying as a baby. Again, when they wanted to shave off my locks they had to tell me it was the Holy Spirit because I didn’t want them to do it. I decided to have a small circle because there was too much noise in my head. There is always noise around me, both positive and negative. I am not a careful person. My heart is so free. I am someone you can trust with anything. You can do whatever you want to do in my presence.”

