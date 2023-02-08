Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Child Kills Self In Court

Published:

A 57-year-old man, Edward Leclair, has died after drinking a cloudy liquid from a water bottle in a Texas courtroom in the United States.





A medical examiner revealed on Tuesday that Leclair died from ingesting a lethal amount of sodium nitrite after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child.





Immediately the jury pronounced Leclair guilty in the courtroom on August 11, 2022, the paedophile started drinking the liquid. He collapsed in his cell and died soon after.





The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office told Daily Mail on Tuesday that Leclair died of suicide and his cause of death was the toxic effects of the sodium nitrite he ingested in court.





