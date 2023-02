Published:

Deputy Bursar Mr Johnson Adesola Ademola of Lagos State University LASU has slumped and died

He died on Monday 20 February 2023 at Wema Bank within the campus

Eyewitness account said that Mr Ademola died while on a queue to collect N5000

He has been on the queue as early as 6 am

He suddenly slumped and was rushed to the school's hospital where he was confirmed dead

His corpse has been deposited at the morgue

