Lagos Shuts Chrisland School Over Pupil’s Death

The Lagos State Government has ordered the shut down of Chrisland International School pending the outcome of the investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a pupil, Whitney Adeniran, who died during the school’s inter-house sports at Agege stadium, in the Agege area of the state.





The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the development during a telephone conversation with our News men on Sunday.





He said, “We are investigating the matter but as a first step, we are going to shut down the school (Chrisland) tomorrow (Monday) to allow investigation into the matter

