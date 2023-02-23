Breaking: Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Five Supporters killed In Enugu

Published:

Unknown gunmen have killed and burnt the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Enugu East Senatorial District, Mr Oyibo Chukwu.

The gunmen also killed five supporters who were with him inside his car.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area on Wednesday evening.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga, who confirmed the unfortunate incident, said that the gunmen shot him inside his vehicle with five other people with him and set the car ablaze.

“It is true that our senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district for Saturday’s election has been killed. They (gunmen) shot him and five others and set them ablaze.

“Our party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties that felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state and are afraid they may lose the Saturday’s election.”

It would be recalled that the Labour Party campaigns and political activities had been attacked on several occasions.

Several members and supporters of the party had been injured and property worth millions destroyed by gunmen

Meanwhile, efforts to get reaction from the Enugu State Police Command were unsuccessful as the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.





