Kayode Opeifa , Others Reappointed Into FCTA Agencies’ Board

The President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, approved the renewal of the appointment of some Chairmen and Members of the Boards of agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, while announcing the approved reappointments, explained that most of the reappointed officials, were for a second term in office, based on their commendable performance, while others replaced persons that stepped aside, due to other responsibilities or political realignments.

“As provided by relevant extant laws and regulations governing the respective agencies, some of the board members are institutional representatives”, the Minister said.

Among the appointees are the former acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Mrs. Zaliha’u Ahmed, as Chairman of the FCT Urban and Regional Planning Tribunal, while former FCTA Transportation Secretary, Mr. Kayode Opeifa has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Abuja Urban Mass Transit Company Limited.

Bello, while wishing all the reappointed officials a successful term in office, further stated that AUMTCO would be expanded to take responsibility for the Abuja Light Rail Mass Transit System.

The Federal Capital Development Authority Board, to be headed by the Minister of the FCT as Chairman, while the Executive Secretary, FCDA, serves as Secretary of the board. Other members are: Hussaini Mongono, Haruna Hamza, Bala Mamman, Lawrence Onuchuku, Omasan Agbajoh, Solomon Dagami, Solomon Jemilehin and Hadiza Abdullahi.

Abuja Environmental Protection Board is headed by Bawuro Yahaya as Chairman, while the Director AEPB, is to serve as the Secretary. Other members are: Muhammad Garba; Chairman, Abaji Area Council; Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council; Chairman, Bwari Area Council; Chairman, Gwagwalada Area Council; Chairman Kuje Area Council and Chairman Kwali Area Council. Others are: Director of Health Services, FCTA, Director of Planning, Survey, and Land FCTA, Hashimu Sa’idu Angama and Hon. Musa I. Jatau.

FCT Secondary Education Board is headed by Musa Yahaya as Chairman, while the Director, SEB is to serve as the Secretary. Other members are: Mr. Sunny Monedafe as Permanent Member I, Haruna Muhammad Nabayi, Permanent Member II, as Chairman, Bwari Area Council, Chairman, Gwagwalada Area Council, and Chairman, Kwali Area Council. Others include Mrs. Chimezie Nwaobiara J.O, Aliyu Danjuma Kawu, Hassana Nyelang, Usman Ibrahim and Mrs. Aisha Jijiwa.

FCT Scholarship Board (FCT-SB): The FCT-SB Board is headed by Yakubu Gana as Chairman, while the Director, FCT Scholarship Board, is to serve as the Secretary. Other members are, Jibrin Tanko, Gomo of Kuje, a representative of FCDA, Safiya Tukura, and Yunusa Sarki. Others are Mr. Mathew Bejakai, Mr. Dogo Williams, Mr. Dogara Ginnade, and Abbas Baba.

The Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company Limited Board is headed by Dr. Aminu. Gusau as Chairman. Other members are the Managing Director AUMTCO, Mr. Kayode Opeifa, two representatives of AICL, Director Transportation, FCTA and Engr. Bello Roni

