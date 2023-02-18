Published:

IMPROVED POLICING STRATEGIES: IGP LEADS SENIOR OFFICERS TO RANGE, INSPECTS POLICE ANIMALS ON COURSE.

In furtherance of the IGPs zeal to improve policing system in Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, today Saturday 18th February, 2023, led Senior Officers of the Nigeria Police Force to a range practice at Deidei Range, Abuja.





The IGP, who has mandated that every Police personnel be adequately trained on various weapons for improved efficiency and marksmanship, displayed his skills on various types of rifles and weapons during the range practice which included marksmanship, musketry, Baton and Rifle Exercise( BARE), combat craft etc.





Some of the Senior Officers who accompanied the IGP and participated in the exercises include the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Department of Finance and Administration - DIG Danmallam Mohammed, Training and Development - DIG Hafiz Inuwa, AIG Force Secretary, AIG Habu Sanni, AIG Veterinary, AIG Aishatu Abubakar, AIG Armament, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, and Director Peacekeeping Department, ACP Jagaba Moses.





Similarly, the IGP seized the opportunity to inspect the Nigeria Police Animal Unit to assess the well-being of the animals and their ongoing drills at the Police Animal Camp, Deidei, Abuja, in preparation for the forthcoming General Elections, as they have been deployed to assist in policing the elections, and partake in other security arrangements of the Nigeria Police Force.









CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra

Force Public Relations Officer,

Force Headquarters,

Abuja.





