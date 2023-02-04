ICPC Arrest FCMB Bank Manager For Hoarding New Naira Notes

Published:

ICPC Compliance Team in Oshogbo has busted an FCMB Bank in Osogbo, Osun State where some ATMs were loaded with cash with their wrappers un-removed, thus preventing the cash from being dispensed. The Team therefore directed that the wrappers be removed, and the cash loaded properly.





However, when a follow-up visit was undertaken the following day to ascertain the level of compliance, the Team discovered that one of the ATMs was still loaded with the wrappers un-removed.





The Operation Manager of the Bank was arrested and taken in for questioning.





