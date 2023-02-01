Gunmen Kill Police DPO In Benue State

Published:

Gunmen on Tuesday ambushed and killed the Divisional Police Officer of Naka division, Mamud Abubakar, a Superintendent of Police.

Naka is the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

A source said the DPO was killed around 3.30pm on Tuesday while he was returning from Makurdi, where he went for peace escort.

He was returning to his station at Naka when he was ambushed and killed.

The Benue State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, who spoke to our correspondent on the phone, confirmed the incident.

He said, “It is true that the DPO was killed; he was going for peace escort and they cleared the road for him. On his way to Naka they laid ambush for him.”

It was gathered that between Sunday and Tuesday, five other people were killed by suspected herders in some communities in the council.

The Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Ayande Andrew, claimed that the DPO was killed by herders.

He said, “The road was blocked by herdsmen and the DPO was on his way to Makurdi when they ambushed him; he was the only person in the vehicle along that road.”

On the other five victims, he said, “Someone was killed this morning (Tuesday) at the Tsenge village by herdsmen and another four people were killed at Babowa community on Sunday."

