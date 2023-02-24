Gunmen Attack, Burn Abia Police Station

Published:

Gunmen on Thursday, February 23, invaded and burnt the Ugwunagbo Police Divisional Headquarters in Ihie, Abia State.

It was gathered that the two police officers who were on duty at the time of the attack were overpowered by the gunmen who later set the premises ablaze.

It was further learnt the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who was also the target of the gunmen, escaped death as he was reportedly not in his quarters during the attack.

Sources in the area, who confirmed the attack on the police station, said the hoodlums may have considered the police station as a soft target knowing the strength of the men on the ground.

The spokesperson of the command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the attack said one of the police officers on duty who was injured, is receiving medical attention in a hospital where he is on admission.

“Around 3 am, armed hoodlums numbering about 30 besieged the Ugwunagbo Police Divisional Headquarters situated at Ihie and engaged the policemen on duty in a shootout during which they were able to gain access into the premises where they set the station ablaze,” the PPRO stated.

“They also vandalised the DPO’s office which is detached from the police station building. They also set ablaze two patrol vehicles some riffles that were inside the armoury and sh0t and gave a machete cut on the head of a police constable, who was one of the police officers on duty.

“The police officer is admitted to a hospital where he is receiving medical attention. There is no information about the release of suspects but if there were suspects, they will definitely be let loose by the hoodlums. We have launched an investigation into the matter to unravel those behind the dastardly act. We urge people who have information to come forward with it." he added.

Share This