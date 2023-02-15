Gov. Ugwuanyi To Deliver 5th Adada Lecture, Unveil New State Medical University, SUMAS, Igbo-Eno

Published:

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State will on Thursday, February 16, 2023 unveil the newly established State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, located in Enugu North Senatorial District of the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who is the Visitor to the University and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, will also on the same day, at the medical university be the Guest Lecturer at the 5th Adada Lecture being organised by Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP).





In a statement by the President of Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP), Prof. Osy Okanya, the Guest Lecturer, Governor Ugwuanyi “will speak on Leadership Education and Inclusive Development under the distinguished Chairmanship of Justice Chima Centus Nweze, Ph.D, Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

Prof. Okanya explained that “the Adada Lecture Series is a flagship programme of the Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP) which provides a platform for sharing standpoints and perspectives on various contextual issues that challenge the society.”

He said that in achieving its set objectives “ANP seeks to contribute to the peace, progress and development of her contiguous society.”

Prof. Okanya added that “in order to sustain the tempo of this public engagement for the benefit of our society, the Association of Nsukka Professors will heartily host His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, CON, as her Guest Lecturer at her 2023 Fifth Adada Lecture.”

The ANP President who revealed that the event will commence at 10am, requested the general public to be part of the intellectual exercise and historic unveiling of SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, which is one of Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s landmark achievements aimed at providing the platform for increased access to quality university medical education for the teeming youths, as well as accessible, quality and affordable healthcare service delivery to the people of Enugu State and beyond.





Share This