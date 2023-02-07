Gov Sanwoolu Donates Three Bedroom Flat To Ailing Former Green Eagles Player Henry Nwosu

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has donated a three bedroom flat to recuperating former Green Eagles player Henry Nwosu
This was disclosed on Tuesday by Mr Bestman Nze-Jumbo via his social media handle
Governor Sanwoolu took over the welfare of the 1980 African Cup Of Nations winner when his failing health issue was brought to the fore by his former teammate Mr Segun Odegbami
The governor ordered he should be transferred to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where he was well attended to
Many Nigerians have taken to social media to commend all those who helped the former St Finbarrs College Alumnus
Categories: Sports
