The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has officially declared Hon. Ginger Onwusibe as House of Representatives member elect for Isialangwa North and South Federal constituency, IgbereTV reports.





According to the INEC returning officer, Ginger Onwusibe polled a total number of 20, 411 valid votes to win his PDP opponent and immediate Former Chief of Staff to Abia Governor, ACB Agbazuere who polled a total of 13, 508 valid votes.

