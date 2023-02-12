Gov Douye Diri of Bayelsa State Loses Father

Published:

Governor Douye Diri's father is dead

According to the Governor on his Facebook page “This evening, I was overcome with grief when the news of the passing on to glory of my beloved father, Lay reader AJM Diri, was broken to me.





“My uncle, Mr. Jothan Diri, has already announced the passing on behalf of our families.





“My father,a disciplinarian, no nonsense teacher and community leader lived an exemplary life. His legacies live on.

Adieu my father!”





According to the family press release, the funeral arrangements shall be made public later.

