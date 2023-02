Published:

Finnish police have released IPOB factional leader, Simon Ekpa.

Ekpa was released hours after he was arrested and grilled by the Finish police.

Recall that the Finnish authorities arrested Ekpa and escorted by the police out of his apartment in Lahti on Thursday.

Ekpa was later released on Thursday evening after the police allegedly arrested him for a suspected crime in Finland.

The Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed Ekpa’s release on Thursday, according to HS reports

Share This