Elizabeth Osadebamwen went to cast her vote(Feb 25th, 2023) at Ogheghe, Sapele road, Benin city, Edo State.

After voting she remained there to monitor her vote till around 7pm.

Thereafter around that time, some hoodlums came to the unit and started firing...

Unfortunately for her, one of the stray bullet met her, she was rushed to the hospital and she gave up at the hospital.

Rest in peace Elizabeth 😢

