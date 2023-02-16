Fake Marriage : Nigerian Man Scams American Lady Of $200, 000

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested one Chidozie Nwachi for swindling an American citizen, Nicole Kierulff Sayers, of $200,000.

The EFCC also disclosed Nwachi had deceived Sayers with marriage.

According to Sayers, she disclosed being suicidal after being defrauded.

She said, “I was accustomed to transferring money to him and further felt I had no choice since I had just married him, even though I did not feel confident in my choice to have married him.

“I have been suicidal on and off when I realized he was a fraud, as I was drowning financially and facing bankruptcy.”

The EFCC, in a statement, said it recovered a Toyota Venza, a Lexus ES300, wristwatches, two iPhones, two MacBooks, an international passport and many bank cards from Nwachi.

Part of the statement read, “Nwachi’s ploy of defrauding his ‘wife’ was the offer of a phony contract by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Abuja.

“He allegedly made Sayers finance the execution of the contract until the petitioner contacted the ministry with the contract papers and discovered that they were fake.”

According to the EFCC, Nwachi would be charged to court once the investigation is completed.

