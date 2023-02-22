EFCC, ICPC To Monitor INEC Elections Money Spending

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), among other anti-graft and security agencies, would monitor the utilisation of the election cash disbursement to INEC for this year’s general elections.

Top government officials within and outside the commission said that the monitoring was to ensure the success of the February 25 and March 11 elections.

Another official who confirmed that the anti-graft agencies would monitor the disbursement of the cash said that INEC was not disturbed by such a move, as it was informed that this was to curtail possible diversion of such funds for other purposes other than the elections.

The official also said that the disbursement should not be seen as being late as it was a strategy to prevent diversion, especially since there is a cash crunch in the country.

INEC encouraged by police assurance – Yakubu

Meanwhile INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu yesterday said that the assurance of safety by the Nigerian Police Force is so far encouraging for the smooth conduct of the polls.

The INEC chairman who spoke during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), held at INEC headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja, said security agencies will not only protect the commission’s staff and facilities, but the will extend to voters, election observers, journalists and others involved in the electoral process.

“The Nigerian police, which is the lead agency in election security, is already familiar with the delimitation details on the basis of which security personnel are deployed for elections. And since they as the lead agency are also coordinating with other security agencies, I take it that other security agencies are also aware of the delimitation details.

“The commission is encouraged by the assurances of security in all locations, while elections and electoral activities will be conducted. Importantly, the commission is aware that security agencies are going to protect not only our officials and facilities, but also accredited observers, journalists, service providers, and above all the voters themselves, Yakubu said.

In his remarks, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, assured Nigerians of safe, free, fair and credible elections. Monguno, represented by Sanusi Galadima, a director in his office, noted that there have been rising protests as some Nigerians are exploiting the current situation in the country.

He, however, said that presidential candidates must seek demonstration of peace.

“We will ensure a peaceful transition of power to the democratically elected candidate,” he said.

