Ebonyi APC Gubernatorial Candidate Escapes Death

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi state, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, Friday escaped death, when a truck rammed into his convoy around Amagu community located before Timber shade in Abakaliki.

The incident occurred while he was returning from the grand finale of the APC campaign rally that took place at Uburu community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.

CKN News that the impact of the accident crushed the gubernatorial candidate’s bulletproof jeep, which is now beyond repairs.

It was gathered that the affected bulletproof car ended up hitting an electric pole in the area.

