E-money Donates Jeeps ,Cars To Comedian Okey Bakassi, Yaw, 4 Domestic Staff

Published:

Nigerian business man, Emeka Okonkwo, also known as iam_emoney1, has gifted Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi and five of his domestic staff cars to celebrate his birthday.

In a video shared on his brother K cee’s Instagram page, the businessman is seen presenting the cars to the beneficiaries.

He wrote, “Every February 18th which is today your birthday, you always have a way of putting smiles, joy and happiness in the lives of many, from families, domestic staffs, company staffs, friends and entertainers by giving out luxury cars, money, houses, phones and some many other goodies, the spirit of giving we have in the family keep growing on you every other day, today you are doing the same thing by giving out brand new 6ix luxury cars.

"Which the beneficiaries are-Okey bakasi-Gold Toyota Land CruiserYaw-Black Toyota Land CruiserYusuf (staff)-Black Toyota hiluxSunny (staff)-Black Toyota hiluxJulian (staff)-white Toyota CamryPhilip (domestic staff)-blue Honda Accord

”Not forgetting the others who got cash prizes,iPhones and some others that got prayers too Lol.

”My brother, e-money all I have to say is God’s blessings and his protection, good health will never depart from you,your family and extended family.Have a wonderful birthday, enjoy your day. My brother, congratulations to all the beneficiaries. Love you all❤️”





Share This