Delta Guber: Obiodeh Predicts Massive Victory For Oborevwori

As thousands of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to defect to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, a chieftain of the party, Hon. Chief Emamusi Obiodeh has predicted massive victory for the party’s governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.





Obiodeh, gave this prediction on Tuesday 31st day of January 2023, in an exclusive interview with journalists in Oleh, the headquarters of the Isoko South local government area.





The PDP Chieftain who hails from Igbide in Isoko South Local Government Area of the State, said that Oborevwori would dwarf his opponents in the forthcoming governorship election in the State.





He remarked that Oborevwori enjoys unassailable lead in the governorship race due to his competence, character and compassion for the masses.





In his words, he stated, "Flowing from the experience which he has acquired from his days as elected Councillor in Okpe Local Government in 1996, and who was later appointed as Special Assistant during Chief James Ibori administration, and again, Special Adviser in the Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan's administration, his wealth of experience speaks for him".





Speaking further, Obiodeh stated that in 2015, Oborevwori was first elected into the State House of Assembly and re-elected again in 2019, where he is currently donned in the speakership robe as the longest serving Speaker of the State Assembly since the creation of the State. He further highlighted the fact that Oborevwori is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria. Oboiodeh therefore expressed the sentiment that the Speaker's longevity in the corridors of power has not been shrouded in any form of accusations, misuse of office or misappropriation of public funds.









Obiodeh posited that the acumen for good governance and leadership are largely about the management of people and resources, and these qualities which the Speaker has continued to demonstrate are some of the reasons which necessitated the recent defection of Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, the APC State Secretary and many other high profile APC stalwarts to the PDP.





In his words, "We are growing everyday as a party and the Isoko people have joined other Deltans to give massive support for Sheriff Oborevwori as governor."





Obiodeh emphasised that the Isoko people will give Oborevwori block votes for his leadership qualities and affinity as a son in-law to the Isoko people. He therefore charged the people to collect their PVCs and mobilise support for Oborevwori and other candidates of the party to ensure victory at the polls, also stating that besides the fact that Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is eminently qualified to be the Governor of Delta State, he is also our in-law here in Isoko, as the wife is our sister from Iyede and we cannot afford to leave our sister and deny her the opportunity of becoming the first lady of Delta State. According to Obiodeh, the children of Oborevwori are marternally Isokos, so such affinity cannot be taken for granted.





In his final words, Obiodeh assured that all eligible voters in Isoko are being mobilized to vote massively for Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and all other candidates of the PDP.

