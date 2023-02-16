Delta Guber Candidate, Oborevwori Endorsed By Students

Published:

The Governorship aspiration of the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday, February 16th, 2023, got a major boost when he was endorsed by students across the state, just as Butchers in the State have vowed to deliver him in the March 11th, 2023, Governorship Election.





The National President of NADESSTU, Comrade Okorocha Nkwor Gabriel, in a motion he moved endorsing the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori when he had interactive session with the students, said that the Governorship candidate has done so much in the State since he became the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.









While saying he would make a good Governor if elected, Comrade Nkwor, said that he was endorsed by the students for his outstanding achievements in the State.





His motion for the endorsement of the Governorship hopeful was seconded by the President, Students Union Government (SUG) of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Comrade Boi Ekenemechaku Samuel and supported by all the students.





Rt Hon Oborevwori had said that if elected as the next Governor of the state, he would be a governor for all Deltans and not a tribal Governor.





Rt.Hon Oborevwori who took out time to educate the students why more Universities were established by the administration of Governor Okowa, said that Governor Okowa had done so much for students in the state and promised to do more if voted as a governor.





He implored the students to vote for the Atiku-Okowa ticket for the nation to rise again, saying that the All Progressive Congress (APC) collapsed everything in the country and it was time to get it right again.





"The Atiku-Okowa ticket is the only ticket that can reset and rescue our country and so vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, vote for me and my running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme and all other PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections", he said.





Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, in Asaba, on Thursday, February 16th, 2023, met with members of the State Association of Butchers.





He promised them better deal if elected Governor in the 2023 general elections.





The President of the Association, Chief Iteje Akusu, assured the Governorship candidate of the total support of his members for his gubernatorial ambition.





"We will support your Governorship aspiration. We will work for your victory and that of all other PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections", he said.

