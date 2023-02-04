Court Sentences Two Ex-SARS Officers To Death By Hanging

Published:

A High Court in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced two former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad to death by hanging.

They were part of the five-member SARS team that were standing trial for killing Michael Akor and Michael Igwe, while in their custody for allegedly stealing recharge cards in Oyigbo, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State in 2015.

The accused officers were Samuel Chigbu, Shedrack Ibibo, Magus Awuri, Ogoligo, and Olisa Emeka. While Chigbu and Ogoligo died in custody at the correctional centre in Port Harcourt, Ibibo, Awuri, and Emeka continued with the trial.

In her judgement, the trial judge, Justice Margaret Opara, found Shedrack Ibibo and Magus Awuri guilty of conspiracy to murder, while Emeka was acquitted

Share This