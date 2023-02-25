Civil Defence Vehicle Carrying Election Materials To Lagos Involved In Accident In Abuja

Published:





A Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) vehicle on election duty was involved in an accident on Friday evening at the Giri Roundabout bridge, Abuja.

The officers were on their way to Lagos conveying election duty materials, including NSCDC security.

In a trending video on social media, people can be seen rendering helping to pick up papers suspected to be electoral materials littered on the ground. An eyewitness who spoke in the video said some of the passengers were injured noting that one of them sustained a head injury.

He, however, added that some senior officials of the NSCDC were moved to a different location.

