Cash Crunch : Lady Strips Naked At Access Bank ( Pictures)

Published:

An unidentified woman has stripped naked at a branch of Access Bank

The woman who was seen in a trending video on social media was overheard saying in Yoruba that she wants to close her account





Apparently in protest against her inability to withdraw cash from the bank due to the ongoing crises in the banks , the lady claimed her children have not been able to feed nor go to school for days due to her inability to withdraw cash from her account

Attempts to pacify her fell on deaf ears on the short video

CKN News could not ascertain in which branch of Access Bank this happened

All attempts to reach the Corporate Communications department of the bank on the matter by CKN News was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press

Share This