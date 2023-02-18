Breaking: Five Political Parties Collapse Structures For Atiku , Okowa

Published:

Five political parties have collapsed their structures into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and thrown weight behind the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

They are the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The parties disclosed their decision at the grand finale rally of the PDP in Adamawa State.

Speaking on behalf of the other national chairmen of the political parties, the National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantele said the parties arrived at the decision to adopt the PDP presidential torch bearer because he is the right man for the job.

He, however, said the parties will participate in the governorship, national and state assemblies elections.

The PDP also received decampees from various political parties including some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

The rally, held at the Ribadu Square in Jimeta-Yola, was attended by six governors of the PDP — Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State are rounding up their campaigns seven days before the presidential election slated for February 25.

