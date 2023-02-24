Breaking : Police Arrests Atiku Abubakar's Coordinator With $500,000 Cash In Rivers

Published:

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command in the early hours of Friday, arrested a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, allegedly in possession of $500,000 US Dollars on the eve of the 2023 general elections.

Igwe, who is a supporter and Coordinator of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was arrested along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, the State capital.





It was gathered that apart from the foreign currency allegedly in his possession, the Police also found a list of how the money will be distributed to beneficiaries in the 23 local government areas of the State as well as security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His arrest came barely 72 hours after the building housing his two media outfits, the Wish FM and the Atlantic Television Network was rocked by explosion.

Spokesperson of Rivers Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the arrest, said: "A statement on it will be released soon".

Investigation from what CKN News gathered is still ongoing

