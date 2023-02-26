Breaking: Obi Defeats Atiku With Over 2,500 Votes In Adamawa Ward

Published:

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has defeated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival with 2,660 votes at Muchalla Ward, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Atiku is not just from Adamawa but his party controls the state.

According to results released from the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the LGA, Obi polled a total of 4,524 votes while Atiku followed with 1,864 and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 340 votes while Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) trailed with 31 votes.

Below is the result:

APC 340

LP 4524

NNPP 31

PDP 1864

Total voters registered 16350

Total voters accredited 7020

Total voters cast 6995

Total valid 6826

Total rejected 169

