Former Chief Press Secretary to Abia State Governor Godwin Adindu has escaped assassination

CKN News learnt that Adindu's car was riddled with bullets on Thursday by unknown assassins

It was gathered that the Director Abia State Orientation Agency and renowned journalist was attacked while on his way to the office today

There has not been any statement from issued by Abia State Police Command or the Government of Abia State on the incident





