Breaking : First Bank Serves Notice Of Shuting Down Branches

The First Bank of Nigeria says it will shutdown some of its branches where skirmishes are noticed across the country

This is coming on the heels of the attack on one of its branches in Abeokuta during the week by hoodlums protesting the non availability of the new Naira notes

This information was contained in a circular issued by the bank and obtained by CKN News on Thursday

While the bank pledge to leave its branches open to attain to customers, it says it will be left with no option than to shutdown branches where the security of its staff and properties are not secured

It urged its customers to take full advantage of its online portals to make transactions

