Thursday, 9 February 2023

Breaking : First Bank Serves Notice Of Shuting Down Branches

Published: February 09, 2023


 The First Bank of Nigeria says it will shutdown some of its branches where skirmishes are noticed across the country 

This is coming on the heels of the attack on one of its branches in Abeokuta during the week by hoodlums protesting the non availability of the new Naira notes 

This information was contained in a circular issued by the bank and obtained by CKN News  on Thursday 


While the bank pledge to leave its branches open to attain to customers, it says it will be left with no option than to shutdown branches where the security of its staff and properties are not secured 

It urged its customers to take full advantage of its online portals to make transactions 


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: