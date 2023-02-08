Breaking: Emefiele Meets Buhari In Aso Rock Hours After Supreme Court Order

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele in Aso Rock, Abuja.





This is coming hours after the Supreme Court ruling of Wednesday stopping the February 10 deadline for the validity of three old naira notes.





A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, granted the interim injunction after an ex parte filed by Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara state governments.





The highest court also held that the Federal Government and the apex bank must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of the hearing on February 15.





The outcome of the meeting is yet to be known but the visit by the apex bank chief is in connection to the ruling of the Supreme Court.





