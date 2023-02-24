Breaking: APC Suspends Orji Uzor Kalu

Published:

Less than 24 hours to the National Assembly election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Senate Chief Whip, and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over alleged anti-party activities and other offences.





APC in a letter conveying Kanu’s suspension said the suspension was with immediate effect.





Kalu has been at loggerheads with the leadership and members of Abia APC over the allegations the former Abia Governor has been undermining and sabotaging the party in the state.









