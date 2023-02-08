Atiku’s Camp Kicks As APC Allegedly Wants Election Shifted By Four Weeks

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday rejected moves by the ruling APC to extend the 2023 general elections by four weeks.
INEC in its timetable had announced that the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, followed by the Governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
However, credible sources in the APC informed Daily Independent that the move to have the election timetable adjusted is being spearheaded by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.
Already, El-Rufai and two other APC governors, Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), dragged the Federal Government before the Supreme Court over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which has the blessings of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The governors are seeking a declaration that the demonetisation policy of the federation being currently carried out by the CBN under the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari is not in compliance with the extant provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 and actual laws on the subject.
They are also asking the court to make a declaration that the three-month notice given by the Federal Government and the CBN under the directive of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the expiration of which will render the old bank notes inadmissible as legal tender, is in gross violation of the provisions of section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 which specifies that reasonable notice must be given before such a policy and that the limit cannot be outside that provided under Section 22(1) of the CBN Act 2007.
Daily Independent source, who confirmed the plot to extend the general elections, said it may be due to the protests and hardship being witnessed as a result of the naira and fuel scarcity, which has forced some candidates and parties to suspend their campaigns.
