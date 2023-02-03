Court Martial : Military Sentence Soldier To Death For Killing Five People , Injuring Fellow Soldiers

Published:

The Nigerian Army 7 Division General Court Martial has sentenced Private Musa Saleh of 112 Task Force Battalion Mafa in Borno State to death by hanging for killing five people, attempted killing of his fellow soldier in Mafa Town in 2022.

Reports have it that the soldier, Private Musa Saleh of 112 Task force Battalion Mafa in Borno state, was on trial on four counts charge of murder, assault and attempted murder where he killed five people, cause bodily injuries and left others with permanent disability as well as attempted killing of his fellow soldier in Mafa Town in 2022.

According to the President of the court martial, Brigadier General Richard Pam, the convict, Private Musa Saleh pleaded not guilty to the four count charge, hence transferred the burden of proof of charges on the prosecution counsel.

He said the prosecution counsel therefore called 6 witnesses and tendered 11 exhibits to establish the four count charge, while the Defence counsel called accused soldier as a witness and tendered one exhibit.





The President of the court Martial said that after careful consideration of the evidence is tendered to court martial declared that there was a clear breach of codified laws and passed its judgement.

"The sentence of this General Court called Martial on you are as follows: Count one, the sentence is dead like hanging, Count Two, 24 months Imprisonment, Count three, 24 months imprisonment, Count four, Life Imprisonment.

Speaking to journalists, the Defence Counsel Habib Kabura Batuncha said "the matter between the Nigerian Army and Private Musa Saleh has come to an end, and i think we will put our hands in Order and do the needful at the right time".

The judgments according to the President of the Court Martial are subject to the confirmation by the confirming authority, where the convict has right to appeal within three months





