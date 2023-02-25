Another Container Laden Truck Falls In Lagos

Published:





There was gridlock on Friday after a container fell on the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere area of Lagos State.

The accident, which happened around 8pm, comes after the Lagos State Government banned articulated trucks from plying Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges.

This was after a container on Ojuelegba Bridge fell on a commercial bus and claimed nine lives, including children.

It was observed that in the latest incident, the container fell at the mouth of the bridge, blocking access to traffic.

An armed policeman was spotted at the scene.

As of press time, City Round could not confirm if there were any casualties.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, adding that men of the agency had been deployed in the scene.









Share This