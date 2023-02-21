Actress Halima Abubakar Regina Daniels, Husband Ned Nwoko For Clearing Her N20m Debt

Published:

Former actress Halima Abubakar has expressed gratitude to her colleague, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko for offsetting her N20 million debt.

She urged her fans to visit the couple’s pages and shower them with thanks as well as prayers.





Abubakar wrote, "Good morning to everyone,who has been following this painful journey I want you all to rush and thank them for me. Say a prayer to them @regina.daniels and her husband with changing my smile.





"Mrs Regina you are angel.may Allah be with you anytime…you are young but full of wisdom..you mother raised you well. Am amazing husband 🙏@regina.daniels. I wish you a massive success ahead as a senator 🤲🏻🤲🏻





"Clearing over 20m plus no easy.Big man no my mouth."





