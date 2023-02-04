Actors Guild Of Nigeria Slams El Rufai For Calling Peter Obi A Nollywood Actor

Published:

The attention of the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has been drawn to a derogatory statement made by the diminutive governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Ruffai, referring to one of the presidential aspirants as a “Nollywood Actor”.

Reacting to the Governor’s remarks which he made in an interview granted to a private television news station recently which is currently trending on social media, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Chief Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, says, El Rufai’s statement is not only derogatory to the acting profession but degrading to the Actors in Nollywood.

The statement is intended to belittle and demean the intellectual capacity of an actor.

Using actors to make sarcastic examples of an unintelligent person is arrogant and condescending of a public office holder.

The statement is very offensive and demeaning to the Actors Guild of Nigeria and Nollywood as a whole as it was purely intended to deride the acting profession.

Nollywood Actors have in no small way projected the image of our dear country positively from the negative perception the likes of El Rufai and his cohorts have portrayed us to be.





The Guild is utterly bewildered by this kind of statement from a sitting governor who claims to be educated and intelligent, referring to a noble profession of intelligentsia endowed with uncommon talent.

Chief Rollas lamented that it is quite unfortunate, as it portrays the Governor’s ignorance of the pivotal role of the actor in the emerging global creative economy after many years of his checkered sojourn in government.

Little wonder Nigeria is battling from serious economic quagmire after many years of clueless leadership who depend solely on the oil industry as they are bereft of ideas to grow and develop the country.





Chief Rollas asserted that actors are intelligent, educated, creative, and highly endowed with ingenious capacity to lead and develop Nigeria more than some average leaders in government houses today.





The national president called on El Rufai to withdraw his nescience statement and tender an unreserved apology to Nollywood Actors immediately.





Once again, we firmly say, enough of the derision of this noble profession. Enough is enough, he concluded.





Signed

Kate Henshaw

Director of Communications

Actors Guild of Nigeria

