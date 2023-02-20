Published:

A SHOT AT GOVERNOR UGWUANYI'S STRIDES IN ENUGU STATE BY HON. DR. UGWUNTA





Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi upon the assumption of Office in 2015 inherited and sustained the laudable policies, programmes and good governance of past administrations through the instrumentality of the 2016 “Budget of Stability and Consolidation”, 2017 “Budget of Economic Recovery and Inclusive Development”, 2018 “Budget of Sustainable Economic Growth”, 2019 “Budget of Peace, Equity and Prosperity”, 2020 “Budget of Responsive and Accountable Governance”, 2021 “Budget of Recovery and Continued Growth” 2022 “Budget of Sustained Growth and Consolidation”, and “2023 Budget of Consolidation and Transition”. Despite dwindled resources occasioned by the 2015 and 2016 financial and economic meltdown and the COVID-19 induced economic recession, Governor Ugwuanyi effortlessly led Enugu State and delivered progressive policies and programmes.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Governor Ugwuanyi gave utmost attention to constructing new roads and rehabilitating numerous others in various state of disrepair in other to reduce travel times, enhance connectivity with rural communities and also boost economic activities in the rural communities. He aggressively pursued the construction and reconstruction of road projects as well as the completion of road projects commenced by his predecessors. These include but not limited to the followings:

• The 25km Amaetiti Achi – Umuagu Inyi – Awlaw – Abia State Road;

• The 37.7 Nkwo Nike – Ugwogo – Opi Junction Road;

• The 44km 9th Mile – Nachi – Ugwuoba Boarder Road;

• The 5.4km Ezi-Abalu – Agbudu – Afia-Manya road;

• Ikedimkpa-Affa – Amofia Agu – Oghu road;

• The 7.5km Amokwe Station – Umabi road;

• The 7km Amokwe Station – Umuaga road;

• 9.493km internal road network at Udi Native Authority

• The 5km Airport Round About – Orie Emene – St Patrick’s College-Eke Obinagu road;

• Holy Ghost Road, Ogbete Main Market, Enugu

• Nkwo Nike – Ugwogo – Opi Junction Road

• 9th Mile – Nachi – Ugwuoba Border Road

Enugu Township Urban roads;

• rehabilitation of the Abakiliki Rd Dual Carriage Way

• Abakpa-Nike Road and Nike Lake Road in Enugu East Local Government Area,

• Dualised Opi – Nsukka Road in Nsukka Local Government Area,

• Amankwo – Amaeke – Amah Brewery Junction By-Pass Road in Udi Local Government Area,

• 9th Mile By-Pass Road,

• Ohom-Orba Junction – Imilike-Ani – EzimoUnu – EzimoAgu – Imilike-Agu – Ogbodu Aba – Obollo-Etiti – Amalla – Obollo-Afor Road (Udenu Ring Road) in Udenu Local government Area,

• Enugu Road (Nsukka) Junction – Umuezeobi – Nru Junction – University Gate in Nsukka Local government Area,

• Post Office Roundabout – Odenigbo Roundabout – Ogurugu Road – Ikenga Hotels Junction in Nsukka Local government area,

• Obechara Road Junction – Umuakashi – Mechanic Village – Ikenga Hotels Junction Road in Nsukka Local Government Area,

• Obechara Road Junction – Umuakashi – Mechanic Village – Ikenga Hotels Junction Road, Nsukka;

• Reactivated NCFC and commenced aggressive maintenance of roads in Enugu Urban to enhance the easy flow of traffic.

As part of the inclusive governance and bottom-up approach project selection, execution and monitoring, on the 15th of October, 2016, Gov. Ugwuanyi led government flagged off 35 new projects across the 17 Local Government Areas as selected by communities in collaboration with the Local Government Chairmen according to their priority needs.

These projects are as follows:

• Ugbawka – Nara – Nkerefi Road, (Phase 1)

• Amaechi Idodo – Amuzam – Amagunze Road, (Phase 1)

• Enugu Akwu Achi – Nkwo Inyi Market Road, (Phase 1)

• 600 metres Onu Nwaneabo – Ndiuno Akpuoga Nike Access Road

• 600 metres Ibagwa Nike – Amaokpo Boundary Road

• Iheaka – Ibagwa – Alo Agu Road

• Uhuogiri – Nenwe/Oduma Road (Phase 1)

• Amaeguelu – Amumkpa – Ogbombara/Etitiama – Onuihialla Road (Phase 1)

• Ukehe – Aku–Nkpologu Road (Phase 1)

• Amokwe Road starting from Udi Station, through Ibuzo Amokwe to Amokwe Station Road, (Phase 1)

• 9th Mile – Ajali – Imezi Owa Local Government Headquarters – Aguobu Owa – Awka North, Anambra State Road, (Phase 1)

• Installed Bailey Bridge across Nyama River linking Umuogo Amechi and Ugwuagba Amechi and Ugwuagba Amechi Uno/Obeagu Communities, (Phase 1)

• Ndemde Bridge and surfacing of the Road linking Maryland, New Era and Achara Layout

• Poly Clinic – Ilukwe – Church Road, Faulk Road, Asata, (Phase 1)

• Omuoha – Obuoffia Bridge

• Ogonogoeji – Ndiagu Akpugo Road, (Phase 1)

• Ugbene Ajima – Ezeani – Army Barrack, Nsukka Road, (Phase 1)

• Ngene – Oyibo – Agunese – Mmaku Road, (Phase 1)

• Ogbaku – Ogugu – Owelli – Ihe Road, (Phase 1)

• Umualor – Eha Amufu Road, (Phase 1)

• Okpu – Orba Junction – Ohebe Agu – Orba Primary School Road, (Phase 1)

• Ohom Orba – Nkpo – Orba Market Road, (Phase 1)

• Agu Orba Iyiocha Bridge

• Dan Ukey Road, (Phase 1)

• Amachalla Onovo – Nzerem Road, (Phase 1)

• 2km AmaekeNgwo-Nsude 9th Mile By pass

• 2.9km Obechara Road Junction, Umuakasi-Mechanic Village Ikenga Nsukka

• 5km Airport Roundabout-Orie Emene-St Patrick-Eke Obinagu Road

• 1.5km Nkpokiti Estate Road

• Quadruple 2 twin box culvert across Inyaba River in Nkanu East Local Government Area

• Ibuzor Street Independence Layout Enugu

• Orie-Emene - Adoration Ground Road (4.1km) which is at 90% completion.

• 0.8 km Colliery/Leck Avenues

• 6km New Market Roundabout – Agu-Abor Interchange, Enugu - Onitsha Expressway

• Trans-Ekulu Flyover Slip roads

• 5.4km failed sections of 9th Mile-Udi-Oji River-Ugwuoba-Anambra State Border Road

• Water and Flood control at Ebeano Tunnel, Enugu.

Similarly, Gov. Ugwuanyi led government also undertook the rehabilitation of the following Federal roads in the State:

a. Opi-Obollo-Afor Road (18.5km Stretch plus additional works at Amalla)

b. 9th Mile Internal Roads (1.2km stretch from Ekochin Junction to Mechanic Village Junction)

c. Egede Junction

d. Amoka-Okpatu, Army Checkpoint

e. Holy Child Catholic Church Rd, Ochima towards Ogbede Junction

f. Opi Junction

Other road projects include:

• Constructed/Installed Bailey Bridge across Nyama River linking Umuogo-Amechi and Ugwuagba-Amechi Uno/Obeagu Communities, (Phase 1)

• Ndemde Bridge and surfacing of the Road linking Maryland, New Era and Achara Layout

• Paully Clinic-Ilukwe-Church Road, Faulk Road, Asata, (Phase 1)

• Omuoha-Obuoffia Bridge

• 1km Ugbene-Ajima-Ezeani-Army Barrack, Nsukka Road, (Phase1)

• 0.5km Ngene-Oyibo-Agunese-Mmaku Road, (Phase 1)

• 1km Ogbaku-Ogugu-Owelli-Ihe Road, (Phase 1)

• 1km Umualor-Eha Amufu Road, (Phase 1)

• 0.5km Okpu-Orba Junction –Ohebe-Agu-Orba Primary School Road, (Phase 1)

• 0.4km Ohom-Orba-Nkpo-Orba Market Road, (Phase 1)

• Agu-Orba-Iyiocha Bridge

• 0.4km Dan Ukey Road, (Phase 1)

• 0.5km Amachalla-Onovo-Nzerem Road, (Phase 1)

• Rehabilitated Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu

• Isi - Uzo Street, Independence Layout, Enugu

• 2.2km Agbani – Afor-Amurri Road

• Extension of Ituku Road in Awgu Local Government Area.

• Rehabilitation of 2Nos double box culverts and the failed portions of road pavement at Awgu Main Town.

• Ugbo-Odogwu/Sani Abacha Street, Phase 6, Trans Ekulu, Enugu East LGA.

• Reconstruction/rehabilitation of failed sections of Oguejiofor Street (Dental School of Technology), Trans Ekulu in Enugu East LGA.

• Ezike Street/Mgbowo Street – Nike Lake Road Extension, Enugu East LGA.

• Amaetiti Street, Ugboye, Abakpa Nike.

• Edward Nnaji Street - Ogwuagor Road in Enugu East.

• Ugwuaku - Internal Roads in Abakpa.

• Enugu – Abakaliki (Eke Obinagu Junction) – Onunweneabo, Akpuoga Nike Road,

• Achi-Akpa-Daughters of Divine Love (DDL) Juniorate Main Entrance, Abakpa Nike,

• Njemanze Entrance/Ogui Road

• Bonny Lane - Ogui Road

• Access road to 103 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Garki,

• Ralph Anakwe Lane/Ogui Road (Oloko Gate)

• Asata Chemist Lane - Ogui Road (Asata Chemist Bus Stop)

• Mount Street, GRA

• Ugwuaji Road Junction –Nwobodo Nnam

• Access Road to Ogbete Main Market, Enugu

• New Market Roundabout - Civil Defence Headquarters/Works Road

• Ngenevu and Brodrick Roads

• New Market – Milken Hill – Ngwo – 9th Mile Corner Road, Enugu

• New Market - Camp 1 and Extension to St. Patrick's Parish, Iva Valley Pottery - Camp 2.

• Chief Ede Nnamani Street - St. Michael's Church Road

• Ezikwo Street/Nwafor Orizu Street, Independence Layout,

• Access Road to the proposed Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters

• Abagana/Orofia Streets in Independence Layout, Enugu.

• Colliery Avenue Road (One-Stop Investment Shop) to Nigerian Railway Corporation Headquarters

• Ezenwani Akpaka and Isiukwuato street/Ogui Road, Asata, Enugu,

• Ebeano Estate Road and John Nwodo Close, Enugu

• Ukehe – Onitsha – Ugwuoba Streets, Independence Layout, Enugu North

• Owelle Street - Timber Shed/Kenyatta - Ugwuaji Road - Loma Linda/Umunano Street Junction, Enugu South LGA, Enugu State

• Extension of Loma Linda – Maryland - Ugwuaji – Enugu – Port Harcourt Expressway,

• Umunnaji - Onukwe Streets, Maryland, Enugu.

• Mission Junction-Owolloti-Ugwuike-Ogoma Ring Road (Phase I) in Ezeagu LGA.

• Ogrute – Mkpamute – Igogoro – Ikpamodo – Okpo – Amaja Road (Phase 1), Igbo Eze North LGA.

• Ogrute –UmuogboUlo – Isiugwu – Umuokpu – Ette Road, Igbo Eze North LGA, Enugu State.

• Ebonyi Bridge and asphalting on both approaches of Ugwogo - Neke - Ikem Road.

• Amaechi Idodo – Amuzam, Amagunze Road in Nkanu East Local Government Area

• Agbani – Afor Amurri Road in Nkanu West

• Ogonogoeji Ndiagu Akpugo Road (Atavu Bailey Bridge –Afor Onovo)

• Extension of the construction of Agbani - Amuri Road

• Amokwe Road Udi Station – Ibuzo Amokwe - Amokwe Station Road Phase II, Udi LGA

• Obollo Eke Junction – Agala – Okpaligbo Junction, Udenu LGA

• Ohom-Orba – Amajioka – Umuikeoha – Agu-Orba and Okpu-Agu Orba Road in Udenu LGA.

• Rehabilitation of Ebony Paint Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu

• Rehabilitation of Police Mobile Force No 3 Squadron, Awkunanaw, Enugu

• Rehabilitation of Owerre Ezukala Close, Independence Layout, Enugu

• 270.059KM of rural earth roads under RAMP Phase 2 which was constructed while concrete asphalting of 49km of selected RAMP Phase 1 roads was completed. This made Enugu State the only state out of the 4 RAMP participating States in the Federation that has asphalted any or part of their RAMP roads.

• 13km Nike Lake Junction – Harmony Estate – Amorji Nike – Adoration Pilgrimage Centre Road with side drains and 5 River Crossings including culverts and bridges, linking the ever-busy and thickly populated Abakpa Nike with Emene satellite town. Conceived as the first bypass to ease the traffic flow in Enugu East Senatorial District including the interstate vehicular movements. The bypass has already opened up development at the Harmony Estate and provided access to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport while stimulating the local economy.

• Completed the construction of the 14-Bay Bailey Bridge (a project implemented by 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Engineers) across Nyama River linking Umuogo and Umuagba Amechi Uno/Obeagu communities in Enugu South Local Government Area.

• Amaeze Street/Fide Okoro Road – New Anglican Road.

• Onuiyi Link Road, Failed Culvert and Erosion Control Works at Onuiyi Road.

• Justina Eze Street – Attama Nwamba Road.

• Obechara Junction – Bishop Shanahan – (Enugu Road).

• Onuiyi Junction – Amobi Street – MCC Road Junction.

• Onuiyi Beach – Umeano – Ibagwa Road.

• Echara Road – Obechara Junction.

• Extension of St. Mary’s Ezi Ukehe – Afia Four – Umurusi – Major General Ezugwu House.

• Enugu Eke – Ogui Uno – Oma Eke (Phase II).

• Agbalaenyi Junction – Enugu – Onitsha Expressway Link Road.

• Aji – Umuogbo Agu Road.

• Amutenyi Obollo Afor – Umuenachi Amalla.

• Orie Market – Nkwo Ida – Umuaji – Afor Inyere road.

• 1st Enugu State Government’s Flyover which is progressively taking its pride of place at the T-Junction, Nike Lake Road.It is a 105 meters bridge section, with ramps measuring 590m in cumulative length and four (4) Service lanes which on completion enhanced traffic flow around Trans-Ekulu, Nike and Nike Lake Resort axis.

• Prof. Ofili Ugwudioha Street, Independence Layout.

• Ugbaike, Enugu Ezike - Obollo Afor link road with smart solar streetlight.

• Eke Amala – Otukpo Old Road; Amadi – Agbougwu - Amajioke road; Umuokere – Igugu Road, Phase 1, Udenu LGA.

• Eke Like - Iheaka Junction - Amagu Uwani - Ekoi Iheaka -Ihunuowerre - Iheakpu awka road in Igbo-eze South Local Government Area.

• 5km University of Nigeria Nsukka (New Gate) by Nru Junction - 9th Mile-Makurdi expressway.

• Reconstruction of Agbani Road (from Police Detective College - Garki Flyover by Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway.

• 2.35KM access road to Legacy Estate.

• Road network in the Crystal Court estate beside NTA premises, Independence Layout.

• Access road and internal road network in the House of Assembly Layout behind ENHA, Independence Layout.

• IMT Boulevard, Phases I & II.

• Asphaltic concrete road and drainage system on the road leading to Udenu LGA.

• Ibagwa Junction – Ibagwa – Igbo-eze South Local Government Headquarters roundabout.

• Justice Nwazota Crescent - Ilogu Close, with a spur to Works Layout GRA.

• Spot improvements of urban roads within the Enugu Metropolis.

• Emergency erosion control and protective works at Atavu Stream, Amaechi – Amodu - Umueze Road, Nkanu West LGA; Neke/Mbu - Ogbodu Abba/Obollo Road at Chainage 3+210 in Isiuzo LGA; Asata River, Lagos Street, Enugu North LGA; Agu Orba and Imiliki Etiti in Udenu LGA; Ogui River at Works Road, GRA; University Road, Nsukka; Works Road at Works Layout, GRA amongst others.

• Mission Junction – Owolloti - Ogoma Ring Road (Phase II), Iwollo Oghe, Ezeagu LGA amongst others.

• Swamp reclamation at Works Road layout, GRA, Enugu.

*Other Infrastructure*

• Construction and furnishing of Customary Court of Appeal, Enugu Building, Judges Chambers, the Court Halls, Office of the Chief Registrar, Deputy Chief Registrar and the purchase of law books and periodicals for the Customary Court of Appeal Library;

• Constructed 34 Customary Courts (2 per LGA)

• Rehabilitation of damaged section of Abuja Building, Government House, Enugu;

• Renovation, relocation and furnishing of Enugu State archives at old secretariat;

• Construction of 10Nos Executive Guest Chalets, Old Government Lodge, GRA, Enugu;

•Internal Access Roads, Water Boreholes and Solar Powered Lighting at the Awgu General Hospital and School of Midwifery.

• 600-Seater Event Hall; Lawn Tennis Court; Security Personnel Quarters; and Remodeling of 2 No existing Duplexes; expansive Car Park and landscaping at the old Governor’s Lodge, GRA, Enugu.

• Nsukka Conference Centre in Nsukka LGA which provides 5 no. Halls of various seating capacities ranging from 200 to 1,000; a Swimming Pool; Lawn Tennis Court amongst other recreational facilities.

• 194 One Hundred and Ninety-Four (194) Units of Ultra-Modern Bus Shelters in Enugu Metropolis.

• Procured transformers, constructed, extended and boosted rural electrification in Communities including Owerre Okpu, Amadim, Ujobo, Umunta/Umunkpume and Anyazuru Orba, Umuokpara Orba, Amalla Orba communities in Udenu LGA as well as in Umuopu Autonomous Community, Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North LGA, amongst others.

• Reconstructed and rehabilitated the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Building, Press Center, Enugu.

• Constructed Nsukka Press Centre at Nsukka Local Government Area.

• Constructed and equipped Enugu State Fire Service Headquarters as the 1st Headquarters for the Service at Ogui Road Fire Station by Otigba Junction, 5 Fire Stations (9th Mile, Ogurute, Orba, Oji River and Ozalla), and procured 5 Rapid Response Vehicles as well as fire fighting engines to enhance the fire response capacity of the Service.

• Renovated buildings (blocks A and B) at the Enugu State Marketing Company Limited.

• Constructed/reconstructed INEC Office Buildings at Awgu, Udenu, and Independence Layout.

• Provided 140 pieces of Waste Bins to replace old ones scattered across the Metropolis to enhance the cleanliness of Enugu City.

• Provided transformers for Awha Ndiagu Community in Ezeagu LGA; Igga Community in Uzo Uwani LGA; Odume Sub-station, Agbudu Udi LGA; Agamede Isienu, Amutenyi Obollo; St. Patrick’s Parish, Orhom Orba, Udenu LGA; Abakpa Cantonment Water Works; Mary Agro Farms Udi, Udi LGA; Abakpa Military Cantonment Waterworks, amongst others, to ensure and enhance power supply to the communities and facilities.

• Construction of 2 (nos.) High Court of Justices at Nike, Enugu East LGA and Orba, Udenu LGA.

• The construction of Two (nos.) Exhibit Storage Facility one at the Magistrate Court premises and the other at the High Court of Justice Premises, Enugu have reached an advance stage of completion.

• A Judiciary Health Clinic to carter for the health care needs of our valued Judges and other staff located within the High Court premises Independence Layout and manned by Doctors and Nurses of the State Health Management Board has been commissioned and is fully operational.

• Provided various sums of financial support to the following respected institutions: The Nigerian Bar Association, Enugu State branch for the completion of the roofing of the New Bar Centre, Enugu.

•Enhancement of facilities at the Justice Chima Nweze Moot Court, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus; Students Auditorium and Lecturer’s Quarter’s at Augustine Nnamani Campus of the Nigeria Law School, Agbani, to improve teaching and learning of the Law profession.

*EDUCATION SECTOR*

It is often said that education is the passport to the future; the kindling of a flame; and change the end result of it. Governor Ugwuanyi from outset made education in various levels a chief priority to ensure that the students are kindled and equally given a sure passport to the future.

His administration in a bid to improve the quality of learning environment in public schools; set up an administrative committee which was headed by the Deputy Governor, Hon. (Mrs) Cecilia Ezeilo to look into the issue of ENSUBEB projects in all primary schools and related matters. In 2015, Enugu State government undertook the renovation and re-equipment of secondary and primary schools across the state to ensure that our children enjoy a conducive environment for learning. Cumulatively Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration constructed and reconstructed about 1,138 classroom blocks, 11 water boreholes and 188 toilets alongside the provision of 76,705 sets of plastic locker/ chair, 5,660 sets of Early Childhood Care Development and Education tables/chairs, 2,935 sets of Teachers tables/seats, 4,067 sets of Marker Boards, 54,545 books and instructional materials as well as sporting kits and equipment between 2015 and 2022 for basic education. This administration also fully keyed into the Home School Meal programme initiative of the Federal Government. About 2,000 food vendors were carefully selected, formed into cooperatives for smooth execution of the project.

At the tertiary education level, the government supported the provision of laboratory equipment, office blocks, hostel facilities, classroom blocks, boreholes, toilet facilities for the State-owned tertiary institutions. Governor Ugwuanyi also made frantic efforts towards the provision and improvement of necessary infrastructure in the state tertiary institutions and intervened to rescue the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) from the crumbling weight of salary arrears and resultant low staff morale. He also upgraded the IMT to a degree-awarding institution, putting in place the necessary machineries to realise the objective. With support from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETF), the State was able to embark upon the renovation and re-roofing of Administrative Block/Mass Communication Building of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT). In addition to this, the State Government invested about N100 million in the procurement of accreditation materials for the department. A decisive step was taken towards repositioning and revamping the Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo through the push for the revalidation of old programmes and the accreditation of five new courses by the National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB) while the sum of N200 million was spent on the development of the Permanent site of Enugu State College of Education (Technical), (ESCET) Ihe-Awgu. This administration also released various sums of capital grants for infrastructural development at the Polytechnic and for the procurement of engineering equipment for the Polytechnic. Disturbed by the fact that the Enugu State College of Education (Technical) has not been able to award certificates to its graduands for 9 years due to non- accreditation of its courses, Gov. Ugwuanyi led- government ensured that the State Executive Council revalidated the approval of a substantial sum of money to enable the institution scale its accreditation hurdles and be in a position to issue certificates. The above efforts enabled the Enugu State College of Education Technical (ESCET) and Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu to gain full accreditation in some of their programmes after about 9 and 11 years of denials respectively.

Also, his administration paid salaries and other entitlements to the over 153 disengaged staff of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu. The State also released staggering sums of money to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology in order to upgrade educational facilities in the institution. Gov. Ugwuanyi’s Administration supported the foremost University (Enugu State University of Science & Technology) that faced accreditation exercises to gain full accreditation in eleven (11) undergraduate academic programme including Medical Laboratory Science, Surveying & Geoinformatics, Economics and three (3) Postgraduate (M.Sc.) Programmes including Accountancy, Insurance & Risk Management and Public Administration.

Governor Ugwuanyi invested in computerisation and establishment of ICT laboratories/equipment and accessories in 111 public secondary schools in the State while Seventy (70) classroom blocks were also renovated in Senior Secondary Schools across the state. Science equipment, laboratory chemicals/reagents were supplied to over 150 Senior Secondary Schools while 15KVA Generators were supplied to Science, Technical and Vocational Schools to improve Vocational and Technical education in the State. Massive construction and reconstruction of classroom blocks, offices and hostels in Secondary Schools in the State including reconstruction of 122 Classroom Blocks across the six Education Zones and construction of 1,400-bed capacity Hostel at Girls’ Secondary School, Owereze-Orba in Udenu Local Government Area. Four (4) Solar powered boreholes were also constructed in some of our Secondary Schools in the State. Additional infrastructure was provided for the take-off of the Command Secondary School, Orba and these include the following: Five (5) units of 2-Bedroom staff quarters. Main Hall with ICT Centre Basic Technology Hall, an Administrative Block, and Modern Sports Complex. The state procured various workshop equipment for our Science, Technical and vocational colleges, renovated two (2) Science, Technical and Vocational multi-purpose Workshops and constructed perimeter fence in three (3) Science, Technical and Vocational Colleges in the State. Donated funds for the renovation and equipping of the science laboratories for physics, chemistry, biology and agriculture of St. Cyprain’s Special Science School, Nsukka through the Old Girls Association.

701 (Seven Hundred and One) deserving indigenes of Enugu State, majorly at the tertiary education level were awarded scholarships in 2020. Out of this number, 23 (Twenty-Three) students are currently undergoing tertiary education at University of Mewar, India and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

The Federal Government of Nigeria approved the establishment of a new Federal Polytechnic in Ohodo, Igbo Etiti LGA with a take-off grant of Two Billion Naira (N2,000,000,000.00) for the new polytechnic, from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund. Notwithstanding the approval of this take-off grant of Two Billion Naira (N2,000,000,000.00), Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration provided a temporary site for the take-off of the Polytechnic after undertaking the following works: Reconstruction of 6 classroom block (block 1)Construction of 6 classroom block (block 2) Reconstruction of 5 classroom block (block 3)Reconstruction of science laboratory (block 4) Construction of administrative office block (block 5) Construction of perimeter fence and security house Construction of one (1) electric-powered Borehole and one (1) solar-powered borehole amongst other facilities. This administration commenced the construction of a three (3) Storey Students Hostel Building at Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Enugu North LGA, Enugu State. Continued to provide the required support to all our Tertiary Institutions.

Supported the upgrade of the Moot Court, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

Enugu State Scholarship Scheme Under the leadership of Gov. Ugwuanyi: Financial burden on parents/guardians was lessened and the less privileged given opportunities to go to school through the State’s Scholarship schemes under Governor Ugwuanyi administration. To this end, the following scholarship programmes are currently active for Enugu State indigenes and fully funded by the State Government:

• Three Hundred and Forty (340) Engineering Students of Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo.

• Three Hundred and Forty (340) Engineering Students of Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu.

• Seven (7) students of Coal City University, Enugu that scored 250 and above in 2020 JAMB.

• Twenty-five (25) Postgraduate students on International Studies in USA, UK, and France.

• Twenty-two (22) undergraduate students of University of Mewar, India.

• Four Hundred and Fifty-Eight (458) JSS 1 students (2019/2020 academic session) in Orba and Mpu Command Secondary Schools.

• 238 (Two Hundred and Thirty-Eight) students in Tertiary Institutions and Secondary schools across the Country.

• Thirty-Eight (38) students of Inland Primary School, Imilike Enu, Udenu LGA are on scholarship up to secondary school level.

• Miss Chinwe Onoduagu, student of Federal Government Girls’ College, Lejja, Nsukka LGA who won the 2021 National Mathematics Queen is on scholarship up to university level

• Ali Cynthia, best performing student in 2016/2017 WAEC is on scholarship at the university level.

• Chioma Lilian Chinwero of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, (ESUT) who won Maltina Teacher of the Year 2020 Award, is on scholarship for Master’s degree.

• Miss Nneoma Nnadi of Idaw River Primary School, the girl child who was being dehumanized by her guardian and which video / story went viral on the social media, is on scholarship up to university level.

• Emmanuel Maduabuchi Chukwu and Chukwuebuka Udoye of Government Technical College (GTC), Enugu, Enugu & Anambra born young inventors of two aircraft (Helicopter and Jet Fighter) and MP3 radio set are on scholarship up to university level.

• Successfully funded tuition fees for 200 students in different higher institutions of learning and 42 students at various secondary schools within the country.

• Provided bursary for 165 Enugu State students at the Nigerian Law Schools to cushion the effect of high cost of living on such students.

• Secured fully funded postgraduate scholarships for Forty (40) Enugu State students to study in various parts of Europe, America, Australia and Asia through the Mentorship Masterclass of Enugu State Scholarship Scheme and Loans Board valued at over Three Billion Naira (N3,000,000,000.00). Provided One Million Naira each to the 40 students as international travel allowances to enable them depart Nigeria to their various schools overseas.

In 2022, the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi further demonstrated commitment towards quality education as the National University Commission (NUC) in June 2022 recognised the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State as the 60th State-owned University, and the 219th University in the Nigerian University System with effect from Thursday, April, 21 2022. Twenty-three (23) academic programmes presented during the Resource Accreditation visit by NUC were approved. The accredited academic programmes include: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) under Faculty of Clinical Medicine and Dentistry; Seven (7) Academic programmes under Faculty of Basic Medical and allied Health Sciences; Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D.) under Faculty of Pharmacy; Six (6) Academic programmes under Faculty of Engineering; Two (2) Academic programmes under Faculty of Built Engineering; and Six (6) Academic programmes under the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences. Commenced SUMAS admission exercise for the 2022/2023 academic year. Processing of over 5,000 applications for the recruitment of staff to fill both academic and non-academic vacancies is ongoing. Enlisted SUMAS into the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for the purpose of benefitting from their interventions. Re-designated the Specialist Hospital, Igbo-Eno as SUMAS Medical Centre. Completed six (6) Faculty complexes with classrooms and office spaces; Furnished Six (6) classrooms (each with 100 sitting capacity) and one lecture theatre (500 sitting capacity) in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences with desks, projectors and white boards. Equipped Ten (10) Laboratories. Procured a physical library with 300 sitting capacity, fully furnished with reading tables and chairs with books for various programmes. Built and equipped the digital library with reading tables, chairs and 100 computers, and downloaded digital books and journals for use. Completed two (2) hostel buildings each with 120 bed spaces. Built a temporary administrative block housing the four (4) Principal Officers of the University Completed Ten (10) Industrial water boreholes with overhead tanks and water reticulation. Provided External electrification engineering services. Today, the School has taking off with the unveiling that happened on 16th February, 2023.

Six (6) programmes including Nursing; Midwifery; Physiotherapy; Community Medicine; Family Medicine; and Paediatrics have been accredited in Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, Parklane.

Established a School of Entrepreneurship in Iwollo Polytechnic.





*HEALTH SECTOR*

The wealth of a state is characterised by the health of her people. Since his assumption of office on May 29, 2015 as Governor of Enugu state; Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has shown undaunted commitment towards building a vibrant health sector. He has clearly achieved remarkable landmarks, stunning mileages and set unparalleled records in the annals of governance of states in Nigeria.

Sustained a well-acclaimed Free Maternal Health and Child Care programme while ensuring the proper equipment and staffing of existing health institutions including the six (6) district hospitals in Agbani, Awgu, Enugu Ezike, Isi-Uzo, Nsukka, Udi and Enugu North LGAs which were upgraded to Specialist Hospitals.

His administration also undertook the rehabilitation of clinics, wards, offices and catering units as well as the construction of security post at Emene Psychiatric Hospital, procured and delivered modern laboratory electrolytes and full blood counting machines, birth beds, cervical traction and lunar traction machines, microtome blades, ophthalmic instruments, sterilizing machine, operation microscope, to various departments of ESUT Teaching Hospital to facilitate the re-accreditation of those departments. His administration also provided one Electro-Convulsive Therapy machine (ECT) for the Psychiatric Hospital at Emene.

In addition, seven Health Centres in each of the Senatorial Zones of the State were equally renovated in 2015 under the Millennium Development Goals.

The Governor made efforts to ensure good health for citizens as stated in his 4-Point Agenda, he sustained the Free Maternal and Child Healthcare Programme in the State, undertook the procurement of computers, gubabi fire-proof safe, etc. to ensure the accreditation of the School of Midwifery in the ESUT Teaching Hospital. Similarly, a two-storey building was completed for the School of Nursing, to meet the accreditation requirements. Additionally, his administration embarked on the establishment of a 5-bed Dialysis Unit, procurement or equipment for the Endoscopy Unit, ICU, hussor birthbeds, cervical traction, lunar traction machines, microtome blades, ophthalmic instruments, patient trolley, auto-analyser, operating microscope, anaesthetic monitor, sterilising machine, examination couches, haemoglobin machine for clinics/wards, laboratory, theatre, Neurology Unit, ICU at the ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu. Governor Ugwuanyi provided the best learning environment for health students, completed the building, tiling, installation of burglary proofs and uplifting of male and female wards, offices, catering unit. He also undertook the provision of an electricity-generating set and cooking utensils for the Kitchen Department, procured and installed sophisticated equipment like Radiology MRI, Mammography machines, Procurement of a Comet Electro-Encephalogram Machine (EEG) for the Paediatric Ward of the hospital; Procurement of AGFA X-ray Digitizer/Digitizer printer for the Radiology Department; Procurement of an Automated Perimeter, Motorised Instrument Tray for the Paediatric Ward; Provision of Sechrist Infant Ventilator with CPAP mode for the Paediatric Ward; Procurement of four Baby Incubators for the newly-born; Provision of one Cardiac Patient Monitor for the ICU Ward; Provision of one Infusion Pump for the Theatre; Provision of one LED Phototherapy machine for the Paediatric ward; Provision of one Baby Transport Incubator for the Paediatric Ward; Provision of one Baby Resuscitate Machine for the newly-born Ward. Similarly, his administration renovated and expanded the Main Theatre Building at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane while money was committed to epidemiology, surveillance and control of diseases like cholera, measles, polio, rota virus, etc. The Accident & Emergency building in ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, has been upgraded to a 2-storey building, furnished and put to use. Equipment such as Laparoscopic machine, Cardiotocography & Ultrasound (CTG & USS) machines, Feto-maternal patient monitor, amongst others, have been procured to enhance the capacity of the hospital in diagnosis and treatment of illnesses and antenatal care.

Having placed a high premium on meeting the health needs of the citizens of the state, Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration placed the Enugu State University College Teaching Hospital, Park Lane, Enugu, on a sound pedestal to provide quality healthcare services to people, completed and equipped the Enugu State Diagnostic Centre, secured the re-accreditation of courses for the School of Health Technology, Nsukka, and the School of Midwifery, Awgu.

Moreso, with the support of UNICEF, 3 Primary Health Centres at Obollo-Afor, Owerre Ezeorba and Obollo-Eke, were fully renovated and provided motorised water boreholes in the 3 Health Centres.

Extensive work was done in the construction and/or reconstruction of the 7 District Hospitals in the States, including but not limited to the renovation and upgrading of Paully Clinics, Asata Enugu, Udi District Hospital, Nsukka General Hospital, construction of a bungalow at Uwani Health Centre, renovation and painting of Nenwe Health Centre and commencement of construction work at Specialist Hospital Adada, Uzo Uwani Local Government.

Facilitated the accreditation programme at the ESUT College of Medicine, Park Lane Hospital, Enugu through the renovation/reconstruction and the purchase of laboratory and workshop equipment.

Governor Ugwuanyi known for his doggedness in the protection of lives and property and the maintenance of the dignity of the citizens immensely assisted in the evacuation, rehabilitation and reintegration of returnees from Libya so that they could kick-start their lives and fend for themselves and their families. In his regime, the review of Enugu State Emergency Response Plan (2018 – 2020) was carried out and Incident Response Vehicle were procured to ease the evacuation and rescue of persons affected by different incidents of emergency and distribution of relief materials to the affected families.

Work was completed on the upgrading of Enugu State Friendship and Emergency Call Centre the centre is operational and invariably boosted the ease at which the citizens of the State can access emergency services from the government.

In 2019, the New National Health Act provided for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). This Fund which is 1% of the Federal Consolidated Revenue Fund as well as contributions from donor grants dedicated to healthcare provisioning. The Federal Government rolled out the Basic Health Care Provision Fund in 2018 following National Assembly appropriation for it. The fund is for reviving the health sector with particular focus on primary healthcare. Thus, the Enugu State Government led by Governor Ugwuanyi made the required counterpart fund contribution, set up the governance structures and has continued to fund the operations. It was during his administration that Enugu State government constituted State Universal Health Coverage Agency as enshrined in the new Enugu State Health Law to implement the State Social Health Insurance scheme that will guarantee access to services that will be provided under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) mentioned above. The Governance structures were in place, a take-off grant was approved, guidelines and benefits packages were also developed. He transposed the State Health Systems to provide primary healthcare through the Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage which targeted the enrolment of all Enugu state residents and provision of free healthcare to vulnerable persons in the State. In this regard, state-of-the-art ICT systems for enrolment of beneficiaries and computerisation of service delivery in the State hospitals was provided. One Hundred and Fifteen (115) State Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC), out of the Two Hundred and Ninety-One (291) PHCs in the State, have been accredited by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for provision of free services for vulnerable persons under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund. The State has commenced capitation funds to the 161 accredited PHCs across the 17 LGAs for the provision of free healthcare to 42,000 registered vulnerable, physically challenged and indigent persons in the State to cover the cost of providing health service from December 2021. The enrolment process is however sustained. Currently, efforts are geared towards increasing the number of accredited Primary Health Centres to ensure that every Electoral Ward has a Primary Health Centre providing free services for vulnerable persons. Meanwhile, 145,000 vulnerable persons representing 3% of Enugu State population have been registered for healthcare priorities for 2023 under the Universal Health Coverage.

The construction/completion of Secondary Healthcare Facilities was aggressively tackled with Paully General Hospital, Asata and Udi General Hospital already completed including the procurement of furniture and equipment. Also, the construction of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency standardised type III Primary Healthcare facilities was undertaken by his administration including the recruitment of Medical Officers, Consultants, Resident Doctors, House Officers, and other ancillary staff to address the manpower need of health facilities across the State.

More so in 2020, globally there was an outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic which affected the economy of nations. Governor Ugwuanyi administration designated the former Colliery Hospital Enugu as Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital followed by its redesigning, reconstruction, construction and equipping of new structures in the complex. Equipped the reconstructed Agbani and Udi General hospitals while the renovation of Awgu General Hospital, Umulokpa and Itchi Cottage hospitals have been completed. Reconstructed Enugu-Ezike General hospital, constructed Amenity building at the General Hospital at Ogrute, Enugu Ezike, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area. Paid for 50 room quarantine facility overtime, provided medical consumables and drugs at the isolation centres as well as provision of ambulance and incident vehicles for emergency operations. Massive and periodic decontamination of public places including hospitals, schools, Government Offices and markets across the State through Enugu State Fire Service. Rehabilitated facilities and provided essential supplies in 34 health facilities across the 17 LGAs, to scale up delivery of linked services and preparedness against community spread of COVID-19 infection by the Enugu State Save One Million Lives (SOML) Programme. Provisided Life Assurance policy for frontline health workers and granting of tax relief to the vulnerable in the state to cushion the adverse economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recapitalized the Drug Revolving Scheme (DRF) to ensure well-regulated drug pricing, availability and access to essential drugs. Despite the crippling effects of the pandemic, Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration strived to see to it that the State recovered from the negative impact of the pandemic enhancing COVID-19 vaccination in the State as one of the potent measures for curbing the pandemic following the receipt of COVID-19 vaccines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

7 (seven) Model Type III Primary Healthcare facilities in Nkanu East, Igbo-Etiti, Igbo-Eze South, Isi-Uzo, Udenu, Ezeagu and Uzo-Uwani LGAs while three (3) additional Model Type III Primary Healthcare Centres are on the verge of completion in Adani, Oduma and Agbogugu in Uzo-Uwani, Aninri and Awgu LGAs respectively. This brings the total number of newly built and equipped Model Type III Primary Healthcare Centres by this administration between 2020 and 2022 to Ten (10). Nsukka, Ibagwa-Ani and Amandim-Olo Health Centres were upgraded to Model Type III Primary Healthcare facility standard which consisted of hospital block(s), separate residences for doctors and nurses.

Cottage hospitals with Isolation Wards were constructed in Awgu, Oji-River, Orba and Enugu Ezike. Constructed and furnished staff residential building and doctor’s quarters at Nsukka Isolation and Treatment Centre. Introduced and sustained payment of allowances and provision of protective materials for over 200 medical and non-medical frontline workers. Sustained

Installation of 100 (One Hundred) units of 200 litres Solar Refrigerators and Freezers at various Health Centres across the State.

This administration signed an agreement with the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to pave way for the Federal Agency to take over the state-of-the-art Enugu State Medical Diagnostic Centre and provide comprehensive medical, diagnostic and oncology (cancer) treatment services to the people of Enugu State and beyond.

Funded the rehabilitation of Abor Health Centre, Udi LGA as well as the construction of a Health Centre in Umuabi, Udi LGA through their respective Town Unions.

It is obvious that one cannot enlist all the programmes and projects of Governor Ugwuanyi led administration in one swoop. However, with the above abovementioned conceived and completed people-oriented projects and programmes of Governor Ugwuanyi's administration in the last seven years plus, it is obvious and not doubtful that his government has positively touched and impacted on the lives of Ndi Enugu.





HON. DAVID OKELUE UGWUNTA PH.D.

COMMISSIONER FOR BUDGET AND PLANNING.

