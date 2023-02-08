8 Madonna University Students Burnt To Death In Car Accident

Published:

A bus conveying Madonna students home crashed and caught fire, leading to the death of multiple students.

At least 8 students of the school were burnt to death in the accident which occurred at TTC/Special Science School junction along the trans-Saharan road in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State.

The occupants of the bus were said to be traveling from Port Harcourt to Taraba State when they crashed on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 18.

The students were returning home ahead of the upcoming general elections to their state

One of the victims has been identified as Grace Usman Ezra.

Photos from the scene show the charred remains of victims sticking out of the burnt bus.

A hospital staff took to Twitter to reveal that many of the victims are in the burns unit or the Accident and Emergency unit at the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital and they are “all in pains.”

Those students who managed to jump out of the burning bus reportedly suffered multiple fractures, the hospital worker said.

Loved ones have taken to Facebook to mourn the dead

