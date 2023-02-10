2023: Obi Storms Abuja, Vows To Revolutionise Governance

Published:

Following the huge boost to his campaign earlier in the day with the endorsement of the Ijaw nation, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Thursday stormed Abuja for his campaign. Obi declared to the people that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, are just tools and that the forthcoming election is indeed their own.





Obi who had charged the nation’s capital with his Wednesday’s strategic visits to some markets in Abuja and a road show this morning, making the rally a carnival-like show, told the jubilant crowd that a revolution is coming if the people vote for him and Datti into office on February 25.





Addressing the people at the Old parade ground, Area 10, Garki, Obi assured them that the LP government is going to do things differently and promised to revolutionize the country if the party wins this year’s presidential election.





His words: “Nigeria in the past 20 years has produced insecurity; Nigeria in the past 20 years has produced poverty and unemployment.





“We are offering you security and prosperity. We are going to fight insecurity. Criminals are no longer formidable unless there is no leadership.”





He said his government will start by revolutionalizing Nigeria as a country and move to provide good things of life.





“There will be a food revolution. We are going to make food abundant so that Nigerians will have no reason to be hungry again.





“We will empower women and youths. We will unite Nigeria. In the next five years, you will be proud to be a Nigerian and nobody will treat you based on where you come from,” he said.





The LP candidate noted that in 2012, unemployment was 16 percent, but now it is 65 percent.





“We will employ our youths. Nigeria will be a great nation again. Join us to build a new Nigeria. You are the ones contesting this election through us, we are only representing you,” Obi said.





“Labour Party is producing what has never happened before. For the first time, the presidential candidate and the running mate, and the National Chairman were born after independence.





“This election will be by competence. We are competent people. We are compassionate people. Our commitment is total, hold us responsible for a new Nigeria.





“We will stop stealing. They want to buy your votes. If they give you money, collect it, it is your money, collect and vote for us,” he added.





The vice presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, described Obi as a shining star, noting that for eight years as Anambra State governor, he borrowed no money.





Dr. Ahmed stated that after nine years, Obi is coming back, not for Anambra but for Nigeria.





“Anybody who tells you the security situation in the country has improved does not mean well for Nigeria.





“Peter Obi will unite Nigeria. We are coming to do things differently. Peter Obi is going to work for Nigeria,” he assured.

Share This