2023: Gov Obaseki's Faction Wins At Supreme Court

The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has described Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision on the crisis in Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over candidates for the 2023 elections as a case of “no victor, no vanquished”





In a statement released late Wednesday, Obaseki said “The ruling of the Supreme Court today, finally put to rest the long-drawn legal tussle over the candidates that will fly the flag of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State in the general election on the 25th of February and 11th of March 2023

“As the leader of the party in the State, I implore all members to consider this development as the end of all strife within the Edo PDP and to note that this is a victory for all members. Our resolve now is to win the forthcoming general elections as this experience has made us stronger and better prepared to clinch victory.

“This disagreement which has now been amicably resolved attests to the maturity of actors who as law-abiding party members have subjected themselves to and accepted the verdict of the courts.

