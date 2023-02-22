Wednesday, 22 February 2023

2023 Election: Nigerian Army Release Phone Numbers

Published: February 22, 2023


 

In an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police (NP) to ensure protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections, the Nigerian Army (NA) has approved a list of Hotlines to monitor and report any suspicious act or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

This is part of NA's  move to support the lead security agency, the NP for the successful conduct of free,fair and peaceful elections.

It could be recalled that the NA had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and Units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.

 Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.

1. ABIA STATE  08031113129

2. ADAMAWA STATE  08022750987 

3. AKWA-IBOM STATE  07034470916 

4. ANAMBRA STATE  07035891185 

5. BAUCHI STATE 08128063675 

6. BAYELSA STATE  08033241005

 7. BENUE STATE 08080754339 

8. BORNO STATE 09099616160 

08086987079 

9. CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192

10. DELTA STATE  07035070797 

11. EBONYI STATE 

08158274048

12. EDO STATE 

09066325953

13. EKITI STATE 

08037851448 

14. ENUGU STATE 

09032102212

08023097458

15. GOMBE STATE 

07063908779 08082557782 

16. IMO STATE 

07034907427 

17. JIGAWA STATE 

07017791414 08100144363 

18. KADUNA STATE 

07031544227 08028580978 08035242633 

19. KANO STATE 

08038432656

20. KASTINA STATE 

08108854061

09012998054

21. KEBBI STATE 

09130213661

22. KOGI STATE 

08033217964

23. KWARA STATE 

09060001270

24. LAGOS STATE 

08034025825 08023190487 09024409000 08033709434

25. NASSARAWA STATE

09051009404

26. NIGER STATE 

07031346425

27. OGUN STATE 

09116589494

28. ONDO STATE 

08036130535 

29. OSUN STATE 

09019683922

30. OYO STATE

07047703000 

31. PLATEAU STATE 

08037116395 07031260622 

32. RIVERS STATE 

08064274222 

33. SOKOTO STATE 

07069084570 07052693532 08136913284 

34. TARABA STATE 

08136728969 08060902363 

35. YOBE STATE 

08061397656

36. ZAMFARA STATE 

08140075541 

37. FCT 

09114913164 08186690471 08079153860 08034276240 08164304255 09159793968


ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

21 February 2023


