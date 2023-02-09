2023 Election Must Hold...Obasanjo Insists

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said that nothing would stop the 2023 general elections from holding.

Obasanjo stated this on Wednesday when hosting members of the Board of Trustees of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL penthouse residence in Abeokuta.

The former president noted that Nigeria was in an interesting period, calling Nigerians to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserves.

The BoT members were led by their Chairman, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmed, the national chairman of the party, Prof. Ralph Okey Nwosu and the former Presidential aspirant of the party, Chukwuka Monye.

Obasanjo dismissed speculations that the general elections might be postponed due to the protests staged in many states as a result of scarcity of the newly redesigned Naira notes and fuel.

He said, “We cannot take it (election) any less important than those people (international community).

“We are in an interesting period in Nigeria. In less than three weeks, we will be going to the poll…, well, I hope nothing will intervene against that. In less than three weeks, we will be electing a leader that will pilot the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years from May.

“And all of us in Nigeria, again, as I have said to you, early this morning, I have been in Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire from the beginning of the week, from Sunday and they are as concerned what happens in Nigeria as every Nigerian should be.

“Last night before I left Abidjan, President Ouattara (Alassane) was telling me the position in West Africa that Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are vying for and he said to me, “well, we are putting it on hold until after Nigeria’s election”. So even for them, Nigeria’s election is of importance. And I believe that for us who are directly involved, we cannot take any less important than those people.

“Your party (ADC) is one significant party in existence in this country and your voice matter. Therefore, I understand why you are here and we are here also as a family, we are all in Nigeria we are a family, Nigeria family and therefore when we gather together we can also talk and discuss as members of the same family – Nigeria family for what is of concern to Nigeria.

