16-year-old Nigerian Girl Beats 49,000 Competitors To Co Win $1 billion App Competition

Sixteen-year-old Nigerian tech kid, Tomisin Ogunnubi, shocked the world when she beat 49,000 contestants from 170 countries to emerge as one of the winners of the $1 billion Rise Initiative competition. She presented an app that could help track the precise location of lost children. “My Locator,” the app she developed, leverages the power of Google maps to track the minute-by-minute location of users.

As one of the 100 winners of the $1 billion cash prize, Tomisin received a scholarship to study abroad, mentorship, and career-shaping opportunities, as well as funding. It wasn’t surprising that her app emerged as one of the top picks of the competition, it attracted over one thousand downloads within a short period of time when it became public.

The app functions when users enter the contact details of their family and friends in the emergency checkbox. There is an inbuilt alert and saved location buttons that signal security agencies and families of users when there is a crisis. The user needs to tap on the button when they are lost. Within a minute, their location will be sent to the security agencies and emergency contacts for immediate action.





Tomisin is proudly one of the youngest Nigerian programmers, and despite her age, she has cemented her authority within the tech space. A year after rising to prominence, she was awarded a scholarship to study at Oxford University. She later furthered her education at the Imperial College, London, and was part of her school’s team which won the robotics competition organized by the US Embassy in Nigeria, according to authorpedia.





Tomisin started exhibiting her love for coding at the age of 12, and always aspired to use her skill to impact society positively.

