Published:

Eleven days to the General election report reaching CKN News have it that the deputy governor of Sokoto State, Mannir Dan’iya, has allegedly dumped the PDP and is now Poise to cross-carpet to defect to the All Progressives Congress

CKN NEWS gathered that deputy governor, who is currently the Sokoto Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will be received by President Muhammadu Buhari into APC today.

Buhari is expected to lead the presidential rally of the APC in Sokoto on Thursday and present the party’s presidential standard-bearer, Bola Tinubu, to the people of the state.





Dan 'Iya In a letter dated February 8, 2023 and addressed to the Kware Ward PDP chairman, the deputy governor said, “I write notify you of withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 8! February 2023. I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP.”

Efforts to speak with Mr Dan’iya were unsuccessful as his mobile telephone numbers were switched off.

The Sokoto State Government and the APC have not made any statement on the report

Share This